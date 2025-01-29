French Budget Talks Unveil Political Tensions

The French government remains focused on progressing budget talks despite the looming threat of collapse due to a political dispute. Government spokeswoman Sophie Primas emphasized the importance of continuing discussions, urging that these talks must not be 'taken hostage' by divisive political issues.

The controversy erupted after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou made contentious remarks about immigration, leading the Socialist party officials to suspend their participation in protest, creating a potential impasse in negotiations.

Primas reassured that the discussions are still ongoing, following a meeting of the French ministerial cabinet. She reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that France's budgetary process proceeds without being obstructed by external political disagreements.

