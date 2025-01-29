Left Menu

French Budget Talks Unveil Political Tensions

French budget discussions were almost derailed due to controversy over Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's immigration comments. Socialist party officials suspended participation, prompting a government call to prevent the talks from being 'taken hostage' by political disputes, as stated by spokeswoman Sophie Primas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:42 IST
French Budget Talks Unveil Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • France

The French government remains focused on progressing budget talks despite the looming threat of collapse due to a political dispute. Government spokeswoman Sophie Primas emphasized the importance of continuing discussions, urging that these talks must not be 'taken hostage' by divisive political issues.

The controversy erupted after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou made contentious remarks about immigration, leading the Socialist party officials to suspend their participation in protest, creating a potential impasse in negotiations.

Primas reassured that the discussions are still ongoing, following a meeting of the French ministerial cabinet. She reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that France's budgetary process proceeds without being obstructed by external political disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Culturally aware AI? A deep dive into ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive topics

Rethinking online consent: Autonomy in a click-driven world

Transforming businesses with digital tools for unprecedented efficiency

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025