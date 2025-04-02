Left Menu

French Government Set to Introduce Impactful Tariffs

The French government plans to announce substantial tariffs between 20-25% later Wednesday. Government spokeswoman Sophie Primas highlighted the potential for significant impact, stating that these tariffs could be quite powerful and potentially affect economic sectors considerably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French government is poised to announce major tariffs between 20-25% later today, according to statements made by government spokeswoman Sophie Primas.

Primas elaborated that these tariffs would likely be significant, indicating the potential for a considerable impact on various economic sectors.

This development reflects growing trade tensions and the government's strategic economic maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

