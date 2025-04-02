French Government Set to Introduce Impactful Tariffs
The French government plans to announce substantial tariffs between 20-25% later Wednesday. Government spokeswoman Sophie Primas highlighted the potential for significant impact, stating that these tariffs could be quite powerful and potentially affect economic sectors considerably.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:10 IST
This development reflects growing trade tensions and the government's strategic economic maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
