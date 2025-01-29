Left Menu

British Climate Activists Challenge Sentencing: A Battle Over Conscientious Motivation

Sixteen British climate activists, part of the Just Stop Oil movement, are appealing their sentences, which range from 15 months to five years. They argue their actions were based on conscientious and civil disobedience motivations. The appeals come amidst a tough stance on protests in Britain and Europe.

Updated: 29-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:08 IST
On Wednesday, a group of British climate activists made an appeal to challenge the length of their prison sentences, arguing that their actions stemmed from conscientious objections to environmental policies.

The 16 individuals, associated with the Just Stop Oil group, are serving sentences ranging from 15 months to five years. This follows stringent measures against protest activities implemented under the previous Conservative government. Their notable demonstrations include painting the grave of Charles Darwin in Westminster Abbey and blocking the M25 motorway.

While defense lawyer Danny Friedman contends the sentences fail to consider the activists' non-violent motives, British prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward argues that harsher punishments ensure deterrence against future disruptive actions. The appeals hearing is set to conclude on Thursday, with a verdict pending.

