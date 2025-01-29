Ministry of Tribal Affairs Wins Best Tableau Award at 76th Republic Day Parade

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been awarded the Best Tableau from Central Ministries/Departments at the 76th Republic Day Parade 2025 for its inspiring and culturally rich representation based on Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary year of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The tableau beautifully illustrated the deep spiritual, cultural, and environmental wisdom of India’s tribal communities, reaffirming their pivotal role in the nation’s history and development.

At the heart of the tableau stood a majestic Sal tree, a powerful symbol of strength, sustainability, and the sacred connection between tribal communities and nature. Encapsulating the ethos of "Jal, Jungle, Jameen" (Water, Forest, Land), the tableau paid homage to India’s indigenous traditions, ecological consciousness, and unwavering spirit of resilience. It also highlighted the contributions of tribal warriors and freedom fighters, ensuring their sacrifices are recognized and celebrated.

Adding to the grandeur of the presentation, the electrifying Paika dance from Jharkhand and the rhythmic beats of Nagada from Chhattisgarh enthralled the audience, evoking a sense of national pride and unity. These cultural performances represented the warrior spirit of India’s tribal heritage, emphasizing the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and reinforcing the vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India).

Leaders Celebrate Historic Achievement

On this momentous occasion, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Jual Oram, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating:

"This prestigious honour is a tribute to the legendary Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the extraordinary cultural legacy of India’s tribal communities. Through initiatives like PM-JANMAN, Dharti Aaba Abhiyan, and Eklavya Model Residential Schools, we are committed to ensuring the holistic development and empowerment of tribal communities. This recognition strengthens our mission of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), where every tribal voice is heard, celebrated, and uplifted."

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Shri Durga Das Uikey, emphasized the importance of the award, adding:

"The contribution of India’s tribal communities to our nation is immense and invaluable. This award is a symbol of their resilience, cultural richness, and historical significance. We remain dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating their heritage, ensuring that their legacy continues to inspire generations."

A Testament to Tribal Strength and Cultural Pride

Shri Vibhu Nayar, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, lauded the collective efforts that made this achievement possible:

"Winning the Best Tableau award is a moment of immense pride for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Our tableau beautifully captured the essence of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, showcasing the resilience, wisdom, and contributions of India’s tribal communities. This recognition reinforces our resolve to preserve, promote, and globalize tribal art, culture, and heritage."

A Nation’s Tribute to Its Tribal Communities

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs extends heartfelt gratitude to the people of India for their overwhelming support and encouragement. This award is dedicated to every tribal community whose stories, struggles, and triumphs continue to inspire generations. The Ministry remains committed to strengthening tribal identity, fostering inclusive growth, and ensuring that India’s tribal heritage receives national and international recognition.

As India marches forward on the path of progress and development, this award serves as a testament to the deep-rooted cultural pride and invaluable contributions of the tribal communities, ensuring their legacy shines brightly in the annals of history.