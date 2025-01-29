Transport Ministry Condemns Arson Attack on PUTCO Buses, Calls for Swift Arrests

The Ministry of Transport has strongly condemned the coordinated arson attack on 50 PUTCO buses, calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the destruction.

PUTCO, a vital public transport operator, serves nearly 200,000 daily commuters, primarily in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, where thousands depend on the service to travel to work and school. The attack has left thousands stranded, worsening the already strained public transport system.

Details of the Attack

According to PUTCO, the attack occurred on Monday night at the Moloto depot, where a group of unidentified men ambushed security guards, tied them up, and set buses on fire. Shortly afterward, similar incidents were reported at Wolwekraal and Siyabuswa depots.

Casualties and Damages:

Two PUTCO employees were injured and hospitalized.

50 buses were completely destroyed, causing millions of rands in damages.

Daily transport for thousands of commuters has been severely disrupted.

PUTCO has urged members of the public with any information to come forward and assist law enforcement agencies in tracking down the perpetrators.

Transport Ministry Calls for Urgent Action

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa have denounced the attacks as acts of aggression and economic sabotage, given the critical role of the bus industry in workforce mobility.

“This is a deliberate act of sabotage against public transport infrastructure, which could have devastating consequences for thousands of workers and schoolchildren who rely on PUTCO daily,” said Minister Creecy.

To address the crisis, the Minister has called for an emergency meeting with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) to develop a coordinated security response.

Impact on Commuters and Economy

The Transport Ministry has expressed concern over the severe disruption the attack has caused:

Mass Transport Disruptions – Thousands of commuters in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and surrounding areas are now left stranded, with limited alternative transport options.

Economic Consequences – With many unable to get to work, the attacks may have serious implications for businesses and productivity.

Safety and Security Risks – The targeting of public transport infrastructure has raised fears about future coordinated attacks, leading to calls for enhanced security at depots and transit hubs.

Government’s Next Steps

The Transport Ministry has pledged to: Work with law enforcement agencies to track down and prosecute those responsible.

Strengthen security measures at major bus depots to prevent further attacks.

Collaborate with public and private transport operators to minimize the impact on commuters.

Support PUTCO in restoring bus services as soon as possible.

Call for Public Assistance

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the attacks to contact their local police stations or report anonymously via:

Crime Stop Hotline: 08600 10111 📧 Email: info@saps.gov.za

The Transport Ministry has also extended well wishes to the injured employees and assured full support to PUTCO during this difficult period.

What’s Next?

As investigations continue, the government faces mounting pressure to prevent further disruptions to public transport and ensure commuter safety.

Stay tuned for updates as law enforcement agencies work to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore normal bus operations in the affected regions.