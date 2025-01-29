Police Thwart Gang War: Arrests Made in Delhi

Delhi Police have announced a significant breakthrough, averting a potential gang war by apprehending two operatives from the Ankit Sersa gang. The arrests took place in the Narela area of outer north Delhi, adding another chapter to their relentless quest to curb gang violence.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Nidhin Valsan, the suspects were identified as Raj Mishra and Ajay, both aged 22. The men were intercepted while en route to attack a member of the rival Gogi Gang. They were found in possession of a country-made pistol, and live cartridges.

Initial investigations reveal the suspects were influenced by gang leader Ankit Sersa, with whom Mishra had familial ties. Their previous criminal activities included extortion and vandalism in Narela, prompting tighter security measures in the region. The swift police action underscores the escalating gang tension gripping Delhi's outer districts.

