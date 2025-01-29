President Signs Agricultural Land Bill to Boost Food Security and Economic Growth

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has hailed the signing of the Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill into law as a major victory for South Africa’s food security, economic growth, and sustainable farming future.

The landmark law, signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, is designed to safeguard the country’s agricultural land, ensuring long-term food production and job creation within the sector. The bill aligns with the government’s objectives for sustainable resource management and aims to curb the alarming loss of valuable agricultural land to urban expansion, mining, and infrastructure development.

Why the Bill is Critical for South Africa’s Agriculture

According to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, South Africa has been losing thousands of hectares of high-potential agricultural land each year, reducing the country’s ability to meet growing food demands.

Key Features of the Bill:

Establishes a national regulatory framework to protect and develop agricultural land.

Prevents the fragmentation of farmlands, ensuring land remains viable for large-scale farming.

Aims to minimise agricultural land loss to non-agricultural activities.

Encourages optimal land use for maximum productivity.

Strengthens food security measures for South Africa’s future.

Replacing Outdated Legislation to Address New Challenges

Minister Steenhuisen noted that since the early 2000s, several attempts had been made to replace the outdated Subdivision of Agricultural Land Act (SALA) of 1970, which failed to prevent large-scale land loss to urbanisation and mining.

“It is estimated that less than 13% of South Africa’s 122 million hectares of land is high-potential agricultural land. If we continue to lose agricultural land at this rate, it could have devastating consequences for our ability to feed our people and maintain economic stability in the sector,” Steenhuisen warned.

The new law ensures greater protections for agricultural land, helping farmers, agribusinesses, and rural communities maintain their livelihoods.

Creating Jobs and Strengthening Rural Economies

The Minister emphasized that agriculture remains a crucial pillar of South Africa’s economy, contributing millions of jobs and billions in GDP annually. The protection of farmland will support new investment in agribusiness, rural infrastructure, and food production.

“We want to create an environment where agriculture can thrive, ensuring the sector delivers the jobs and food security that South Africa desperately needs. Protecting and preserving high-potential agricultural land is an essential tool in achieving this goal,” Steenhuisen said.

Formation of an Agricultural Advisory Committee

To oversee the effective implementation of the Act, the Minister also announced the formation of a national advisory committee, consisting of no more than ten members. This committee will provide expert guidance on:

Preserving high-potential farmland.

Balancing economic development with sustainable land use.

Encouraging responsible land management practices.

Government Calls for Stakeholder Collaboration

The Agriculture Ministry has urged farmers, agricultural organizations, and policymakers to work together to implement the law effectively.

📢 Next Steps:

Government will roll out awareness campaigns to educate landowners and agribusinesses.

Provincial departments will work with municipalities to enforce regulations.

Research institutions will monitor and report on the impact of land preservation efforts.

Conclusion: A Bold Step Toward Sustainable Agriculture

The signing of the Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill marks a transformative moment for South Africa’s agricultural sector. By protecting farmland, ensuring responsible land use, and supporting rural economies, the government aims to build a resilient and food-secure nation for future generations.

South Africa’s farming future is now more secure than ever!