Himachal Launches Sadhbhawana Legacy Scheme 2025 to Resolve 3,500 Cases

The government of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, endorsed the initiation of the Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2025, which will now encompass cases that fall under non-subsumed enactments.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that the new initiative is poised to address around 3,500 cases, anticipating a revenue influx of approximately Rs 10 crore.

A pivotal element of this scheme revolves around unaddressed taxation issues on petroleum products dating back to the financial year 2017-18, aiming to diminish the backlog further and enhance revenue collection, as the government strives to alleviate litigation burdens and optimize financial accruals.

(With inputs from agencies.)