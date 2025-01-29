Himachal Launches Sadhbhawana Legacy Scheme 2025 to Resolve 3,500 Cases
The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has launched the Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2025, to address pending cases and enhance revenue. The scheme aims to resolve 3,500 cases, generating an expected revenue of Rs 10 crore by targeting petroleum product cases from the financial year 2017-18.
- Country:
- India
The government of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, endorsed the initiation of the Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2025, which will now encompass cases that fall under non-subsumed enactments.
Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that the new initiative is poised to address around 3,500 cases, anticipating a revenue influx of approximately Rs 10 crore.
A pivotal element of this scheme revolves around unaddressed taxation issues on petroleum products dating back to the financial year 2017-18, aiming to diminish the backlog further and enhance revenue collection, as the government strives to alleviate litigation burdens and optimize financial accruals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Call to Cut Cancer Drug Taxes in India Seeks to Ease Patient Burden
Argentina Temporarily Lowers Grain Export Taxes Amidst Agricultural Struggles
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally
Argentina Slashes Grain Export Taxes Amid Economic Recovery
Argentina's Bold Move: Slashing Grain Export Taxes Amid Economic Uptick