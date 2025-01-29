Germany Joins EU Mission for Rafah Border Monitor

The German government is actively discussing its involvement in an EU mission focused on the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This was confirmed by spokespeople from both the interior and foreign ministries in Berlin on Wednesday.

The interior ministry spokesperson mentioned the ongoing consultations with the foreign ministry, which aim to determine the necessary personnel to address the situation. Safety and general conditions remain a priority in these deliberations.

In contrast, Italy has already sent a team of Carabinieri officers to participate in the mission, joined by Spain's Guardia Civil and France's gendarmes, according to announcements from respective foreign and defense ministries.

