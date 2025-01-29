Germany Joins EU Mission for Rafah Border Monitor
Germany's interior and foreign ministries are planning to contribute to the EU's civilian mission at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Consultations focus on assessing needs, safety, and coordination with other EU nations. Italy, Spain, and France have already pledged personnel to the mission.
The German government is actively discussing its involvement in an EU mission focused on the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This was confirmed by spokespeople from both the interior and foreign ministries in Berlin on Wednesday.
The interior ministry spokesperson mentioned the ongoing consultations with the foreign ministry, which aim to determine the necessary personnel to address the situation. Safety and general conditions remain a priority in these deliberations.
In contrast, Italy has already sent a team of Carabinieri officers to participate in the mission, joined by Spain's Guardia Civil and France's gendarmes, according to announcements from respective foreign and defense ministries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
