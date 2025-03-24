Left Menu

SailGP Season Thrills: Spain Dominates San Francisco with Decisive Victory

Spain's SailGP team, led by skipper Diego Botin, emerged victorious in the fifth round of the season in San Francisco. Despite a strong start from France, Spain took the lead in the final. Australia faced setbacks, allowing France into the final, which Spain ultimately won.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 05:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 05:49 IST
SailGP Season Thrills: Spain Dominates San Francisco with Decisive Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Defending champions Spain showcased their dominance in the SailGP season's fifth round in San Francisco, with skipper Diego Botin leading his team to victory over Canada and France in a thrilling final. Spain's success marked their first win of the season and a repeat of last year's triumph on the same course.

Despite leading the final's start, France fell behind as Spain surged ahead, overtaking at gate two. Canada, who had previously excelled in Los Angeles, ended in second place after Spain's assertive performance, while challenges marred Australia's campaign after a collision with Italy.

The incident saw Australia's final hopes dashed, leading to disappointment for Tom Slingsby's crew. However, the team moved to the top of the championship table with 39 points. Meanwhile, Britain's struggles left them in seventh place, and New Zealand lagged in fifth, overshadowed by Spain's commanding victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025