SailGP Season Thrills: Spain Dominates San Francisco with Decisive Victory

Defending champions Spain showcased their dominance in the SailGP season's fifth round in San Francisco, with skipper Diego Botin leading his team to victory over Canada and France in a thrilling final. Spain's success marked their first win of the season and a repeat of last year's triumph on the same course.

Despite leading the final's start, France fell behind as Spain surged ahead, overtaking at gate two. Canada, who had previously excelled in Los Angeles, ended in second place after Spain's assertive performance, while challenges marred Australia's campaign after a collision with Italy.

The incident saw Australia's final hopes dashed, leading to disappointment for Tom Slingsby's crew. However, the team moved to the top of the championship table with 39 points. Meanwhile, Britain's struggles left them in seventh place, and New Zealand lagged in fifth, overshadowed by Spain's commanding victory.

