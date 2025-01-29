Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Cracked: Major Arrests in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Five individuals have been arrested in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan for cyber fraud involving fictitious firms and transactions worth Rs 26 crore. Police recovered numerous financial documents and devices. The fraud involved fake trading apps and cryptocurrency scams. Investigations suggest possible involvement of bank employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:57 IST
Cyber Fraud Cracked: Major Arrests in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district have arrested five individuals for allegedly committing cyber fraud, amassing crores of rupees through fake bank accounts.

Authorities revealed the gang conducted transactions worth Rs 26 crore using counterfeit checks, debit cards, and dozens of passbooks across multiple banks.

Investigations indicate potential involvement of bank employees in facilitating these frauds, as efforts continue to connect victims from 16 states already reported to the NCRP portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025