Cyber Fraud Cracked: Major Arrests in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

In a significant crackdown, police in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district have arrested five individuals for allegedly committing cyber fraud, amassing crores of rupees through fake bank accounts.

Authorities revealed the gang conducted transactions worth Rs 26 crore using counterfeit checks, debit cards, and dozens of passbooks across multiple banks.

Investigations indicate potential involvement of bank employees in facilitating these frauds, as efforts continue to connect victims from 16 states already reported to the NCRP portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)