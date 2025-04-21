Seychelles Tops Africa in 2025 Financial Crime Risk Index, Ranks 22nd Globally

The Republic of Seychelles has proudly emerged as the top-performing African nation in the recently published 2025 Financial Crime Risk Index by the Basel Institute on Governance. This significant milestone underscores Seychelles’ ongoing commitment to financial integrity, transparency, and robust institutional reform.

Global Recognition for a Small Island Nation

Ranked 22nd globally, Seychelles has outpaced several highly developed countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Poland, and the United States. This ranking places Seychelles in the global top quartile in the fight against financial crime, including money laundering and terrorist financing.

President Wavel Ramkalawan welcomed the news with great pride, hailing it as a powerful affirmation of the country’s reforms and collective efforts in enhancing governance and regulatory systems. “This progress is yet another milestone in our national journey to build a credible, trustworthy, and resilient economy,” said President Ramkalawan.

Top in Africa, Leading in the Region

Within Africa, Seychelles holds the number one spot for the lowest financial crime risk, followed by Botswana, Mauritius, and Rwanda. As a member of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC), Seychelles’ achievement is especially notable for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), many of which face disproportionate vulnerabilities in governance and financial monitoring. Seychelles’ success story sends a strong signal of what is possible through political will and cross-sectoral collaboration.

Strategic Reforms and Institutional Synergy

The President extended his gratitude to the financial regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary for their dedicated efforts. He credited their unified approach for driving progress across the anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) sectors.

The Central Bank of Seychelles, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and the Anti-Corruption Commission have been instrumental in reinforcing risk-based supervision and tightening compliance across the financial sector. These institutions have adopted modernized monitoring frameworks and collaborated with international partners to align Seychelles with global best practices.

International Cooperation and Compliance Goals

President Ramkalawan reaffirmed Seychelles’ determination to continue meeting the highest international standards, with a key objective being the country’s removal from the European Union’s grey list—a list of non-EU countries that pose risks in the area of tax transparency, fair taxation, and prevention of base erosion and profit shifting.

“Our mission remains to protect the integrity of our financial system and inspire investor confidence,” stated the President. “A healthy and thriving economy depends on strong governance.”

The President emphasized that the reforms are not one-off achievements but part of a long-term vision that includes capacity-building, legislative updates, and regional and global cooperation.

Seychelles’ Global Recognition Continues This latest recognition adds to Seychelles’ growing list of accolades on the international stage. The country has consistently ranked well in global governance indicators, including the Mo Ibrahim Index of African Governance and Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

These achievements reinforce Seychelles' image as a reliable and forward-looking partner in global financial governance and development.

Looking Ahead With this momentum, Seychelles aims to further solidify its regulatory frameworks, enhance digital financial infrastructure, and attract reputable investors who value transparency and legal certainty. The government has pledged to maintain this upward trajectory by investing in technology, human capital, and strategic alliances.

As a model for good governance among African and small island states, Seychelles is proving that size is no barrier to excellence and integrity in financial governance.

Read the full article on Ecofin Agency: https://www.ecofinagency.com/public-management/1804-46658-seychelles-tops-africa-in-new-global-ranking-of-financial-crime-risk-for-2025