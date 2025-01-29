Empowering Workers: New e-Shram Microsites and Occupational Shortage Index Launched

Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, has introduced two significant initiatives: state and Union Territory Microsites under the e-Shram scheme and the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI).

Both initiatives were rolled out during a crucial meeting with state and Union Territory Labour Ministers and Secretaries, according to a statement from the labour ministry.

Mandaviya emphasized that the multilingual e-Shram microsites are designed to offer workers in the unorganized sector seamless access to government welfare programs, thereby boosting transparency and efficiency. Meanwhile, the OSI utilizes real-time labour market data to refine skill development and job matching processes, aligning them with industry needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)