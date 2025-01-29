Pam Bondi: New Attorney General Nominee Awaits Confirmation Amid Controversy

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday pushed forward President Donald Trump's attorney general nominee Pam Bondi. This advancement brings the former Florida attorney general closer to confirmation, with a full Senate vote expected soon.

The committee's decision came with a 12-10 vote, revealing a clear partisan divide as Democrats voiced concerns about Bondi's ability to uphold the Justice Department's independence. They questioned whether she would be able to resist pressure from Trump to misuse the department's power for political purposes. Bondi assured the committee of her commitment to keeping politics out of the DOJ, dispelling fears by stating there would be no 'enemies list' under her watch.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is undergoing significant changes, with over a dozen career prosecutors recently dismissed. These moves align with President Trump's previous efforts to overhaul federal law enforcement agencies. As Bondi awaits Senate confirmation, her past connections to Trump and involvement in his impeachment defense continue to raise eyebrows among opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)