Bombay HC Grants Bail in Govind Pansare Murder Case

The Bombay High Court granted bail to six accused in the 2015 murder case of rationalist Govind Pansare, citing prolonged incarceration and slow trial progress. Despite the high number of witnesses, only a fraction have been examined, delaying the trial's conclusion. Bail was set at Rs 25,000 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:47 IST
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to six individuals accused of involvement in the 2015 murder of rationalist and author Govind Pansare. The court's decision was based on the prolonged incarceration of the accused and the sluggish pace of the trial.

Justice A S Kilor, presiding over the case, acknowledged that despite the extensive list of 231 witnesses, only about 25 to 30 have been examined, indicating a significant delay in proceedings. As a result, the trial's completion does not appear imminent.

Each of the six accused, who had been in custody for over five years, was released on a bail bond of Rs 25,000. The court's ruling has drawn attention to the slow judicial process in this high-profile case.

