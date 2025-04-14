US Airstrikes Escalate in Yemen: Houthi Casualties Rise
The recent escalation of US airstrikes in Yemen has reportedly killed over 120 individuals since its inception under President Trump. This campaign aims to counter the Houthis' actions in Mideast waters and is part of larger geopolitical pressures including Iran's nuclear activities.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United States has increased its aerial campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels, with at least six reported dead and 30 injured in the latest airstrikes, according to Houthi sources. This marks an intensification of operations that have claimed over 120 lives since they began under President Trump's directive.
Footage broadcasted by the Houthis shows the aftermath of an alleged airstrike on a ceramics factory in the Bani Matar neighbourhood of Sanaa. Amidst the chaos, firefighters battled with blazes and rescuers tended to casualties. The US military's Central Command has not officially acknowledged these operations despite White House approval for extensive targeting.
The ongoing airstrikes, reportedly part of a strategy to pressurize Iran over its nuclear program, are linked to recent threats from the Houthis to target 'Israeli' ships, complicating Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Train Derailment: Swift Response Prevents Casualties
Counter-Terrorism Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Tragic Civilian Casualties Amidst Successful Strike on Militants
Inferno at Greater Noida Factory: Swift Response Averts Casualties
Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Casualties and Urgent Response
Fire Engulfs Latur Warehouse, No Casualties Reported