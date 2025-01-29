Legal Turmoil at Advik Capital: Court Demands Probe

A Delhi court has instructed the police to submit an action taken report detailing whether any FIR has been registered following accusations of a fraudulent share transfer at Advik Capital Ltd.

On January 23, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi issued the directive in response to a complaint by GTM Builders & Promoters Pvt Ltd. The complaint accuses Advik Capital Ltd and others of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

The court has requested updates from the police station at IGI Airport Metro and the DCP IGI Airport Metro regarding any FIR and subsequent actions. The next hearing is set for March 26. The complaint alleges that GTM's shares were illicitly transferred to Asha Gupta and Bharti Garg without consent or compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)