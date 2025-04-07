Left Menu

Amaravati Capital Development: Boost from Center and Global Banks

The Central Government, leveraging a USD 205 million World Bank disbursement, has released over Rs 4,200 crore for Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati Capital Development project. The World Bank and ADB have pledged a combined USD 1600 million for the project's first phase. Concerns over environmental and livelihood impacts are being actively assessed.

The Central Government has disbursed over Rs 4,200 crore to Andhra Pradesh to support the Amaravati Capital Development project amid international backing. This allocation came soon after receiving a USD 205 million first tranche from the World Bank, marking a significant milestone in the ambitious infrastructure effort.

The World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have jointly committed a hefty sum of USD 1600 million towards the first phase of Amaravati's development, with both institutions contributing USD 800 million each. The Centre has added Rs 1,400 crore to the initiative, part of a larger Rs 15,000 crore investment for the project's initial phase.

Despite grievances related to environmental and livelihood challenges, officials affirm that robust grievance redressal mechanisms are in place. A delegation from the World Bank and ADB recently visited Amaravati and expressed satisfaction. The Andhra Pradesh government is optimistic as Prime Minister Modi prepares to relaunch project construction in April.

