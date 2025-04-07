Left Menu

European Shares Tumble Amid Intensified U.S. Trade War Tensions

European shares hit their lowest since January 2024 amid intensified U.S. trade war tensions, with the STOXX 600 index dropping 4.5%. Fears of economic downturn as Germany's index hit bear market territory escalated. The volatility index surged; retaliatory EU measures loomed, heightening market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:58 IST
European Shares Tumble Amid Intensified U.S. Trade War Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tumultuous trading session on Monday, European shares plunged to hit their lowest level since January 2024. Aggravated by U.S. President Donald Trump's persistent trade aggression, the pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 4.5%, marking its fourth consecutive session of losses.

Germany, heavily reliant on trade, saw its benchmark index dive by as much as 6.4%. The German index dipped into bear market territory before recovering slightly to close down 4.3%. Investor unease was palpable, observed through the volatility index reaching a three-year high of 46.72.

Despite partial recovery spurred by a report suggesting Trump might pause tariffs, swift denial from the White House brought back previous losses. Amid these disorders, European banks entered bear market status with a stark 20.9% drop, while industries like defense saw a significant decline. The situation underscored the global economic disruption potentially arising from ongoing trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025