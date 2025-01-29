Supreme Court Delays Hearing Until Farmers' Meeting in Chandigarh
The Supreme Court has postponed a hearing concerning the implementation of MSP legal guarantees for farmers until after a meeting on February 14 in Chandigarh. This decision aligns with the ongoing medical situation of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who intends to attend the meeting if his health permits.
The Supreme Court has decided to postpone a crucial hearing related to the implementation of MSP legal guarantees for farmers. This decision comes ahead of a scheduled meeting between farmer representatives and the Centre in Chandigarh on February 14.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh has taken into account the health condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who expressed eagerness to attend the upcoming meeting. Despite his ongoing medical treatment, Dallewal is hopeful for a positive outcome from the talks, reflecting his faith in the court-appointed committee.
The bench adjourned the hearing to avoid any pre-meeting confusion and urged the parties involved to first attempt negotiation. Protesting farmers seek legal assurance on the minimum support price for crops, a demand that remains under discussion following the repeal of farm laws in 2021.
Centre proposes meeting with Punjab's protesting farmers on Feb 14 in Chandigarh, says a Union govt official.