Supreme Court Delays Hearing Until Farmers' Meeting in Chandigarh

The Supreme Court has decided to postpone a crucial hearing related to the implementation of MSP legal guarantees for farmers. This decision comes ahead of a scheduled meeting between farmer representatives and the Centre in Chandigarh on February 14.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh has taken into account the health condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who expressed eagerness to attend the upcoming meeting. Despite his ongoing medical treatment, Dallewal is hopeful for a positive outcome from the talks, reflecting his faith in the court-appointed committee.

The bench adjourned the hearing to avoid any pre-meeting confusion and urged the parties involved to first attempt negotiation. Protesting farmers seek legal assurance on the minimum support price for crops, a demand that remains under discussion following the repeal of farm laws in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)