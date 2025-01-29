Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey Nears Completion

The Telangana government is set to submit its final report on last year's comprehensive caste survey by February 2, marking a significant step in socio-economic research. The survey began on November 6 and spanned all 33 districts in the state, involving over one lakh participants in its execution.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy commended officials at a recent meeting for their efficient conduct of the survey, which has garnered national acclaim. The government completed over 96% of the data collection, enlisting planning department officials and involving extensive field operations with several challenges, such as non-responsive households.

The initiative was an election promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resulting in a Cabinet resolution and forming a sub-committee to organize the effort. As February 2 approaches, the draft report is ready, promising new insights into the socio-economic and political realities of the region.

