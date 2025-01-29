Left Menu

Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey Nears Completion

The Telangana government will submit a final report of last year's caste survey by February 2. Over 96% completion marked the survey, which was executed across all districts by more than one lakh personnel. This socio-economic initiative followed a resolution and was backed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:58 IST
Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey Nears Completion
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is set to submit its final report on last year's comprehensive caste survey by February 2, marking a significant step in socio-economic research. The survey began on November 6 and spanned all 33 districts in the state, involving over one lakh participants in its execution.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy commended officials at a recent meeting for their efficient conduct of the survey, which has garnered national acclaim. The government completed over 96% of the data collection, enlisting planning department officials and involving extensive field operations with several challenges, such as non-responsive households.

The initiative was an election promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resulting in a Cabinet resolution and forming a sub-committee to organize the effort. As February 2 approaches, the draft report is ready, promising new insights into the socio-economic and political realities of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025