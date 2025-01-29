Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey Nears Completion
The Telangana government will submit a final report of last year's caste survey by February 2. Over 96% completion marked the survey, which was executed across all districts by more than one lakh personnel. This socio-economic initiative followed a resolution and was backed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government is set to submit its final report on last year's comprehensive caste survey by February 2, marking a significant step in socio-economic research. The survey began on November 6 and spanned all 33 districts in the state, involving over one lakh participants in its execution.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy commended officials at a recent meeting for their efficient conduct of the survey, which has garnered national acclaim. The government completed over 96% of the data collection, enlisting planning department officials and involving extensive field operations with several challenges, such as non-responsive households.
The initiative was an election promise by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resulting in a Cabinet resolution and forming a sub-committee to organize the effort. As February 2 approaches, the draft report is ready, promising new insights into the socio-economic and political realities of the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Alleges Hidden Congress-BJP 'Jugalbandi'
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis
Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis; Marks Anniversary of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Congress Criticizes PM Modi for Neglecting Manipur Amidst Global Travels
The Storied Walls of 24 Akbar Road Give Way to a New Chapter for Congress