Mansukh Mandaviya Leads Discussions on Workforce Modernization & Social Security Expansion

The two-day National Labour Ministers and Secretaries Meeting commenced in New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. The high-level meeting, held on January 29-30, 2025, was attended by Hon’ble Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Labour Ministers from various States and Union Territories, along with Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Setting the stage for deliberations, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the critical role of labour reforms in achieving ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’, ensuring a fine balance between workers’ welfare and industrial growth. He encouraged States and UTs to share best practices in the spirit of cooperative federalism, transforming these insights into a comprehensive action plan for employment generation and social security reforms.

Key Focus Areas of the Two-Day Meeting

The agenda covered a broad spectrum of labour-related issues, including:

Labour reforms to ease business operations and enhance workforce participation.

Social security expansion for unorganized workers, gig and platform workers.

Upgrading ESIC healthcare services by integrating with PM-ABJAY hospitals and State-run PHCs/CHCs.

Employment generation & skill development through the National Career Service (NCS) Portal and Model Career Centres (MCCs).

The platform provided an opportunity for States/UTs to showcase reforms, exchange knowledge, and drive consensus on next-generation labour policies.

Labour Reforms: Strengthening India’s Workforce for Economic Growth

Dr. Mandaviya praised the progress of labour reforms, highlighting that over 18 States/UTs have implemented key reforms, while 32 States/UTs have pre-published draft rules under the four Labour Codes.

📌 Key Labour Reform Highlights: ✔ Simplification & Digitization: Reducing compliance burdens and enabling ease of doing business. ✔ Women’s Workforce Participation: Policies to promote gender-inclusive employment and improve workplace conditions. ✔ Decriminalization of Labour Laws: Removing outdated legal barriers to create a flexible and business-friendly labour ecosystem. ✔ Employment-Driven Policies: Encouraging job creation while safeguarding workers’ rights.

Dr. Mandaviya announced that all 36 States/UTs are expected to complete pre-publication of harmonized draft rules under the labour codes by March 31, 2025.

ESIC Healthcare & Medical Infrastructure Reforms

The meeting also featured discussions on upgrading healthcare services for workers under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

🏥 Key Healthcare Initiatives: ✔ Convergence of ESIC with PM-ABJAY to expand medical coverage. ✔ Leveraging State-run PHCs & CHCs to provide primary & secondary medical care. ✔ Formation of State ESI Societies to enhance service delivery at the local level. ✔ Implementation of ‘Dhanwantari Module’ in ESIC hospitals & dispensaries for better patient management. ✔ Designating Medical Colleges & Charity Hospitals as ESIC facilities to bridge healthcare accessibility gaps.

The Government’s long-term vision is to strengthen ESIC’s infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, ensuring comprehensive and inclusive healthcare benefits for workers.

New Digital Initiatives: Transforming Employment & Workforce Development

A major highlight of Day 1 was the launch of two landmark initiatives by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya: 1️⃣ State & UT Microsites under the e-Shram Initiative 2️⃣ Occupational Shortage Index (OSI)

1. e-Shram Microsites: A One-Stop Digital Platform for Unorganized Workers

The state-specific e-Shram microsites are integrated with the national e-Shram database, enabling: ✅ Seamless registration of unorganized workers. ✅ Direct access to social security schemes, employment opportunities & skilling programs. ✅ Real-time updates on welfare benefits and government initiatives. ✅ Multilingual accessibility for greater outreach. ✅ Custom digital dashboards for States to track workforce data & policy impact.

The initiative is set to revolutionize labour welfare delivery, ensuring millions of unorganized workers receive rightful benefits without bureaucratic delays.

2. Occupational Shortage Index (OSI): A Data-Driven Workforce Tool

The Occupational Shortage Index (OSI) is an advanced labour market analytics tool designed to identify workforce gaps and employment trends.

📊 Key OSI Benefits: ✔ Real-time skill demand mapping based on ILO methodology & PLFS data. ✔ Identifies high-demand occupations and supports workforce planning. ✔ Guides States, employers & training institutions to develop industry-relevant skilling programs. ✔ Enhances job-matching efficiency, reducing labour shortages in key sectors.

The OSI is expected to transform workforce management, ensuring India’s talent pipeline aligns with evolving industry demands.

Promoting Employability & Employment Generation

Dr. Mandaviya also emphasized the critical role of the National Career Service (NCS) portal and Model Career Centres (MCCs) in boosting employment prospects.

📌 Employment-Focused Initiatives: ✔ States urged to digitize employment portals & integrate them with NCS for streamlined job matching. ✔ Enhancing MCC outreach to offer career counseling, skill-building workshops & placement support. ✔ Strengthening industry collaboration to ensure job seekers are equipped with relevant skills.

The Government aims to bridge the gap between job seekers & industry demands, fostering higher employment rates and better workforce productivity.

Towards a Future-Ready Workforce: The Road Ahead

The meeting concluded on a high note, with participants sharing valuable insights and strategic recommendations.

✅ The Ministry, in collaboration with States & UTs, is developing an action plan to accelerate labour reforms and employment growth. ✅ The digitization of labour governance and expansion of social security will remain key priorities. ✅ A strong push for skilling & upskilling programs will ensure India’s workforce remains globally competitive.

The day concluded with a vibrant cultural program, showcasing India’s rich heritage, symbolizing unity and shared progress in the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. 🚀