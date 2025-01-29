Left Menu

NCLT Orders Disciplinary Action Amidst Byju’s Insolvency Controversy

The National Company Law Tribunal ordered disciplinary action against Byju's resolution professional, Pankaj Srivastava, for misconduct. It reversed his decision to exclude Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance from Byju's Committee of Creditors, restoring their status as financial creditors and nullifying resolutions by the reconstituted CoC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:15 IST
NCLT Orders Disciplinary Action Amidst Byju’s Insolvency Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has launched disciplinary proceedings against Pankaj Srivastava, the resolution professional for Byju's, citing misconduct. The ruling also overturned Srivastava's controversial decision to exclude Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance from the edtech company's Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The Bengaluru bench of the NCLT directed the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to investigate the conduct of Srivastava, declaring it as 'not fit and proper.' The tribunal also annulled the reconstitution of the CoC carried out on August 31, 2024, restoring Aditya Birla Finance's financial creditor status.

The ruling, following pleas from Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance, comes after previous insolvency proceedings against Byju's were halted. With the Supreme Court's intervention, the NCLT now reinstates the original CoC structure, reaffirming financial rights and responsibilities for Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025