Trump Faces Legal Fee Standoff Over Dismissed UK Lawsuit

U.S. President Donald Trump has entered into a legal battle after refusing to pay $360,000 (£290,000) in legal costs following the dismissal of his lawsuit against Orbis Business Intelligence, a London court reported on Wednesday. The case pertained to a controversial dossier alleging ties between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

The dossier, written by Orbis co-founder and former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, contained allegations Trump denies. Trump's legal team has been ordered to make a payment to cover Orbis' fees, prompting a debate over Trump's claim of 'sovereign immunity' from enforcement actions, which Orbis' lawyer calls 'hopeless.'

Trump now seeks a professional negligence claim against his former legal advisers, citing incorrect legal guidance as the reason for the lawsuit's failure. Despite this, Judge Jason Rowley has mandated Trump pay within 28 days or risk losing future legal standings concerning Orbis' costs.

