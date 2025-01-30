Harish Kumar Gupta Appointed as Interim Andhra Pradesh DGP

Harish Kumar Gupta has been named the interim Director General of Police (DGP) in Andhra Pradesh, assuming full additional charge, the state government announced on Wednesday.

Gupta, a 1992 batch IPS officer, succeeds D Tirumala Rao following his retirement on January 31. Rao will now serve as the vice-chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation for one year starting February 1.

Previously, Gupta held the DGP position during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, briefly appointed by the Election Commission. He was succeeded by Rao after the TDP-led NDA government took office.

(With inputs from agencies.)