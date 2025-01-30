Left Menu

Federal Funding Freeze Memo Rescinded: White House Clarifies

The White House announced that the Office of Management and Budget's memo on pausing federal assistance programs has been rescinded. However, federal funding freezes enacted by executive orders remain effective, as confirmed by press secretary Karoline Leavitt despite the memo's rescission.

Updated: 30-01-2025 00:34 IST
Federal Funding Freeze Memo Rescinded: White House Clarifies
The White House clarified on Wednesday that the Office of Management and Budget's memo, which temporarily halted federal grant and loan programs, has been rescinded. The initial pause was considered on Monday and subsequently blocked by a federal court on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized in a social media message that the rescission pertains solely to the OMB memo. She underscored that the President's executive orders regarding federal funding remain intact and will be strictly enforced.

This update highlights the ongoing impact of executive actions on federal financial assistance programs, amidst the temporary adjustments initiated earlier in the week.

