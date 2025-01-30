Fire on ASL Bauhinia: Unrelated to Houthi Attacks

A blaze broke out on Tuesday on the Hong Kong-flagged container ship, ASL Bauhinia, with the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center confirming it was not a result of recent Houthi attacks.

The fire's cause is currently being probed, with a maritime security source attributing it to hazardous cargo. This incident aligns with a growing trend of container ship fires due to flammable cargo.

Tuesday's blaze forced the crew to abandon the vessel in the Red Sea, amidst ongoing Houthi attacks on international shipping since November 2023, intended as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)