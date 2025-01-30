Left Menu

Fire on ASL Bauhinia: Unrelated to Houthi Attacks

A fire aboard the Hong Kong-flagged ASL Bauhinia occurred, unrelated to Houthi attacks, according to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center. Investigations into the cause continue. The fire reportedly resulted from hazardous cargo, prompting an evacuation of the crew in the Red Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-01-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 01:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A blaze broke out on Tuesday on the Hong Kong-flagged container ship, ASL Bauhinia, with the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center confirming it was not a result of recent Houthi attacks.

The fire's cause is currently being probed, with a maritime security source attributing it to hazardous cargo. This incident aligns with a growing trend of container ship fires due to flammable cargo.

Tuesday's blaze forced the crew to abandon the vessel in the Red Sea, amidst ongoing Houthi attacks on international shipping since November 2023, intended as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

