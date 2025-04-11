Trilateral Talks: Navigating US Tariff Impact on Regional Economies
Officials from China, Japan, and South Korea met to discuss the effects of U.S. tariffs on regional and global economies. At the ASEAN meeting, they also explored regional financial cooperation. China's central bank plans a moderately loose monetary policy to ensure economic recovery and market stability.
Finance and central bank officials from China, Japan, and South Korea convened to assess the impact of U.S. tariffs on both global and regional economic landscapes, as confirmed by China's central bank on Friday.
During the ASEAN meeting in Malaysia on April 8-9, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, Xuan Changneng, gathered with counterparts to exchange insights into the economic climate and explore avenues for enhanced regional financial cooperation.
The People's Bank of China reaffirmed its commitment to a moderately loose monetary policy, aimed at supporting financial market stability and promoting sustained economic recovery according to a statement released post-meeting.
