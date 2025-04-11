Left Menu

Trilateral Talks: Navigating US Tariff Impact on Regional Economies

Officials from China, Japan, and South Korea met to discuss the effects of U.S. tariffs on regional and global economies. At the ASEAN meeting, they also explored regional financial cooperation. China's central bank plans a moderately loose monetary policy to ensure economic recovery and market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 08:11 IST
Trilateral Talks: Navigating US Tariff Impact on Regional Economies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finance and central bank officials from China, Japan, and South Korea convened to assess the impact of U.S. tariffs on both global and regional economic landscapes, as confirmed by China's central bank on Friday.

During the ASEAN meeting in Malaysia on April 8-9, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, Xuan Changneng, gathered with counterparts to exchange insights into the economic climate and explore avenues for enhanced regional financial cooperation.

The People's Bank of China reaffirmed its commitment to a moderately loose monetary policy, aimed at supporting financial market stability and promoting sustained economic recovery according to a statement released post-meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025