Election, Despair, and Diplomatic Tensions: A Global News Roundup

Haiti is setting a tentative date for its long-awaited general elections in mid-November as the nation remains in political turmoil with no elected officials since early this year. The capital continues to grapple with control from armed gangs, presenting challenges for ensuring a free vote.

The joy of returning home has turned sour for countless families in north Gaza, struggling with the harsh reality of destroyed homes and lack of essentials like water. The recent ceasefire offered hope, yet basic living conditions remain an enormous challenge for the residents.

In the Baltic Sea, Estonia's proposal to levy a shipping fee raises debates over environmental protections as the region faces repeated undersea cable damages. The idea came after NATO announced deploying forces following multiple incidents damaging strategic communication lines.

