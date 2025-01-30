Rising Antisemitism Sparks Political Tensions in Australia
Antisemitic incidents are escalating in Sydney, as explosive materials and graffiti target Jewish areas, leading to political tensions. A police investigation suggests possible foreign orchestration, while prominent political leaders and Jewish groups demand stronger government responses. The issue has become a contentious subject in the lead-up to national elections.
In a concerning escalation, three new incidents of antisemitic graffiti appeared across Sydney on Thursday morning. The discovery of explosives earlier this month in a trailer on the city's outskirts prompted political leaders to speak out against the rising wave of hatred.
Authorities discovered a list of Jewish targets alongside a cache of Powergel, a mining-related explosive, ready to create a bomb with a 40-meter blast radius. Premier Chris Minns described the situation as a worsening of race-related hatred and potential violence.
Following months of targeted arson, vandalism, and graffiti, often near Jewish communities, the latest events have intensified political debates. With a national election approaching, the issue of antisemitism has added fuel to an already heated political landscape.
