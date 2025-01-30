Australia's Struggle to Combat the Rising Antisemitism Epidemic

Israel has called on Australia to intensify its actions against an escalating "epidemic of antisemitism" within its borders. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reassured that his administration is vigorously addressing the growing threat of domestic terrorism, a stark reality underscored by recent attacks in the nation.

The alarm was raised following antisemitic vandalism targeting a Jewish school and other properties in Sydney. This occurred shortly after police disrupted a potentially catastrophic attack involving explosives, fueling fears among Australia's Jewish population.

Authorities have increased vigilance, with New South Wales police detaining 10 individuals linked to antisemitic acts. As criticism from opposition parties mounts ahead of the forthcoming election, Albanese has formed a federal task force to probe these incidents further, signaling a robust approach to national security.

