House Committee on Foreign Affairs Eyes US-India Relations Amid Global Challenges

The powerful House Committee on Foreign Affairs has announced plans to scrutinize US policy towards India, emphasizing a strengthening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the defense sector. India currently ranks as the 11th priority for the committee in the ongoing Congress.

The review will delve into the shared democratic values underpinning US-India relations, focusing on enhancing their defense alliance, with special attention on security, technology cooperation, and counterterrorism efforts, as well as countering the influence exerted by US adversaries in South and Central Asia.

Moreover, the committee will examine ways to improve US-India economic ties, including technological, telecommunications, and pharmaceutical collaborations. Discussions will also consider India's role in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue amidst its growing energy demands, while China's regional influence tops the committee's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)