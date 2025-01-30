Left Menu

House Committee on Foreign Affairs Eyes US-India Relations Amid Global Challenges

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs is set to review policies towards India, focusing on defence cooperation and economic relations while countering China's influence. This review comes amid broader discussions about the US's role in multilateral forums and geopolitical issues involving Taiwan, Europe, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:07 IST
House Committee on Foreign Affairs Eyes US-India Relations Amid Global Challenges
  • Country:
  • United States

The powerful House Committee on Foreign Affairs has announced plans to scrutinize US policy towards India, emphasizing a strengthening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the defense sector. India currently ranks as the 11th priority for the committee in the ongoing Congress.

The review will delve into the shared democratic values underpinning US-India relations, focusing on enhancing their defense alliance, with special attention on security, technology cooperation, and counterterrorism efforts, as well as countering the influence exerted by US adversaries in South and Central Asia.

Moreover, the committee will examine ways to improve US-India economic ties, including technological, telecommunications, and pharmaceutical collaborations. Discussions will also consider India's role in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue amidst its growing energy demands, while China's regional influence tops the committee's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025