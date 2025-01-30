Tragedy in Sumy: Russian Drone Strike Claims Lives

In the early hours of Thursday, a Russian drone assaulted a multi-storey apartment building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, leaving four dead and nine injured, according to local authorities.

Sumy Governor Volodymyr Artyukh presented a grim scene in a video on Telegram, which featured a crane amidst heaps of debris as emergency services endeavored to rescue trapped residents. The drone strike not only devastated five apartments but also damaged more than 20 vehicles.

The attack comes in a region that borders Russia's Kursk, known for frequent drone incursions. Despite Russia's claims of not targeting civilians intentionally, many have died since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)