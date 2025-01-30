UN Experts Concerned Over Belarus' Presidential Election and Human Rights Violations

The UN Group of Independent Experts on Belarus has expressed deep concerns regarding the re-election of President Aleksandr Lukashenko, highlighting the likely continuation of the human rights crisis in the country. The Group condemned the lack of international independent observers during the election, which it asserts undermines the credibility and democratic integrity of the election process.

Unfree and Unfair Elections

The Group expressed regret that Belarusian authorities failed to invite independent international observers, effectively ensuring that the 2020 election and the most recent vote were both conducted in a non-transparent and undemocratic manner. The absence of genuine opposition candidates further highlights the lack of free and fair elections, with real and perceived members of the opposition having faced arbitrary arrests, detention, torture, and denial of fair trial rights.

Pattern of Repression and Human Rights Abuses

The UN experts believe that these human rights violations are part of a calculated government strategy to silence dissent, especially targeting freedom of expression and association. They raised alarms that some of these abuses may rise to the level of crimes against humanity.

The authorities’ extensive use of repression has been notably effective. Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have sought exile abroad in recent years, and over 1,200 political prisoners remain imprisoned. The ongoing crackdown has left the country with no viable opposition to Lukashenko's rule, further consolidating his hold on power.

A Bleak Future for Belarus' Human Rights Situation

With Lukashenko poised to remain in power for another five years, the Group of Independent Experts fears that the current patterns of repression and human rights violations will persist and intensify. The lack of genuine political opposition and ongoing suppression of civil liberties raises concerns about the future of human rights in the country.

Upcoming Report on Human Rights Violations

The UN experts will present their first report to the Human Rights Council in March, focusing on the violations committed throughout 2023 and 2024, including the months leading up to the presidential election. This report will shed light on the scale and nature of the crackdown on dissent and the government's systematic suppression of basic freedoms in Belarus.

In light of these ongoing issues, the Group calls for increased international scrutiny and pressures on Belarusian authorities to cease their repressive tactics and engage in meaningful reforms to uphold human rights.