Italy Ordered to Tackle 'Land of Fires' Toxic Crisis

The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday declared that Italy breached its citizens' right to life by ignoring the toxic-waste crisis near Naples. The court demanded the Italian government devise a strategy to tackle and monitor the hazardous contamination and subsequent health issues.

According to the binding judgment from the Strasbourg-based court, elevated cancer rates and groundwater pollution were documented in the 'Land of Fires,' a region housing around 2.9 million residents across 90 municipalities. The Italian authorities were aware of the pollution, attributed to the mafia group Camorra's control over waste management, since 1988 but failed to act sufficiently to safeguard residents.

Locals have consistently reported health detriments due to waste dumping, which also contaminated irrigation for farmlands supplying vegetables throughout central and southern Italy. Investigations have led to the seizure of numerous fields where high concentrations of lead, arsenic, and the industrial chemical tetrachloride were found in irrigation wells.

