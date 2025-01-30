Left Menu

Swift Actions: Judicial Commission Investigates Maha Kumbh Tragedy

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a judicial commission to investigate the stampede at Maha Kumbh that resulted in numerous casualties. Led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, the panel aims to quickly identify the root causes and propose preventive measures, with a scheduled site visit planned for Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:55 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A judicial commission is set to investigate the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede in Uttar Pradesh, which claimed at least 30 lives. The commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Harsh Kumar, is tasked with identifying the causes of the disaster to propose future preventive measures.

The commission, comprising retired IAS officer D K Singh and former DGP V K Gupta, began its work promptly after the announcement. Kumar emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, stating, 'We have a one-month timeline but will try to expedite it.'

The panel is scheduled for an on-site inspection on Friday to collect insights and analyze factors contributing to the incident. Initial findings suggest that crowd control failure led to the stampede, where pilgrims surged past barricades during a significant Hindu event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

