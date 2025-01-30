Left Menu

Hostage Release: Israelis and Thai Nationals Freed in Gaza

Two Israeli and five Thai hostages have been released by Palestinian militants in Gaza and are now safely in Israeli territory. The five Thai nationals have been identified and are to be greeted by Thai government officials upon arrival at a base near Gaza.

Updated: 30-01-2025 17:45 IST
In a significant development, two Israeli and five Thai hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza have been released, according to an announcement by the Israeli military on Thursday.

The five Thai nationals freed were identified as Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakhan, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak. They are now safely in Israeli territory.

The Israeli military has confirmed that these individuals will meet Thai government officials at a designated reception point located at a base near Gaza, ensuring their secure return home.

