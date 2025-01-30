Hostage Release: Israelis and Thai Nationals Freed in Gaza

In a significant development, two Israeli and five Thai hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza have been released, according to an announcement by the Israeli military on Thursday.

The five Thai nationals freed were identified as Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakhan, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak. They are now safely in Israeli territory.

The Israeli military has confirmed that these individuals will meet Thai government officials at a designated reception point located at a base near Gaza, ensuring their secure return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)