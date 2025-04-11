Passover and the Shadows of Captivity: Families Remember Hostages in Gaza
During Passover, families of hostages held in Gaza endure acute emotional pain, feeling the absence of their loved ones amidst the holiday's themes of liberation. Each celebration highlights missing family members, as relatives like Miran Lavi and Viki Cohen attempt to keep the memories of hostages alive during this poignant time.
As Passover begins, many Israeli families are haunted by the absence of loved ones still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. This ancient holiday, rooted in stories of liberation, becomes a reminder of current struggles, with many families leaving empty seats at Seder tables to honor those missing.
Miran Lavi, whose husband Omri is among the 24 believed still alive, navigates April's milestones, including family birthdays and the Passover meal, with a heavy heart. Despite finding moments of joy, each event underscores her husband's absence, prompting nightly rituals with her daughters to honor Omri's memory.
In contrast, Viki Cohen, whose son Nimrod is among the missing, struggles with holiday celebrations, choosing instead to illustrate a children's Haggadah. By adding references to hostages, she hopes to spark discussions and promote awareness of the unresolved hostage crisis among Israelis and their global community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
