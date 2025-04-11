Left Menu

Intense Counter-Terror Operations in Jammu: On the Trail of Militants

A terrorist was killed in a security operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. Ongoing operations target a militant group in Udhampur district, involving multiple security agencies. Surveillance in high-altitude areas has intensified due to increased infiltration risks. Five encounters in recent days resulted in three terrorist and four police fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, while operations against a group of militants continue in the Udhampur district, according to Army officials.

Security forces have increased surveillance in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district to monitor terrorist movements. The Kishtwar encounter occurred during an intelligence-based operation by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chatru forest.

Facing hostile terrain and weather, forces engage in relentless operations. Special forces continue pursuit under significant pressure. Surveillance in high-altitude areas is crucial due to summer infiltration risks. Five encounters in mountainous Kathua-Udhampur-Kishtwar in 19 days highlight ongoing security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

