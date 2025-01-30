Delhi Court Grants Bail to Lawyer Accused of Rape

A Delhi court has granted bail to a lawyer accused of raping a woman in his chambers at the Tis Hazari District Courts. The court ruled that sending the lawyer to prison would serve no useful purpose.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar was hearing the bail application of the lawyer, Sushil, who faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. An FIR was lodged against Sushil on July 30, 2024.

The court observed that the investigation into the matter had been completed and a chargesheet filed. It decided not to arrest the accused, as custodial interrogation was deemed unnecessary.

