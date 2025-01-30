North West to Launch Service Delivery Programme in Mamusa Municipality

The North West Provincial Government will be rolling out its comprehensive Accelerated Service Delivery Programme (ASDP), also known as Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded, in Mamusa Local Municipality, situated in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality. The initiative, led by North West Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, will take place on Friday in the open area near Migdol Library, aiming to improve essential services across the region.

The programme focuses on enhancing basic municipal infrastructure, ensuring consumer compliance, and fostering collaborative service delivery across various government departments, local and district municipalities, and state-owned entities. It will also offer residents a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the provincial leadership regarding service delivery challenges.

Key Areas of Focus for the Programme

The Mamusa Local Municipality, which has faced water supply challenges, will see the inspection of bulk water augmentation and sewer projects currently underway in Ipelegeng, aimed at easing water shortages in Schweizer-Reneke. These initiatives are expected to provide much-needed relief to residents in the area.

Additionally, the programme includes the handover of five completed RDP houses in Glaudina to low-income families, as well as the distribution of 42 title deeds to qualifying residents in Migdol. These efforts underscore the provincial government's commitment to providing decent housing for the community.

Improving Education and Local Amenities

In line with its education-focused goals, the government will hand over 10 new classrooms to Ikgomotseng Primary School, improving learning conditions for local students. Moreover, classroom furniture will be delivered to Itshupeng Primary School and Mampho Secondary School, both in Ipelegeng, to ensure a productive teaching and learning environment.

Infrastructure Repairs and Community Support

Ahead of the Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded event, significant efforts will be made to improve local infrastructure. This includes repairing non-functioning streetlights and high mast lights, patching potholes, and blading internal roads to enhance accessibility.

The programme will also prioritize community welfare, distributing food parcels to identified destitute families and providing agricultural support packages and garden tools. Spaza shops will be inspected, and indigent individuals will be registered en masse to ensure they have access to social support services. Online applications for identity documents and assistance with the Central Supplier Database (CSD) registration for local businesses will also be facilitated.

Engagement and Accountability through Community Feedback

A critical aspect of the Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme is creating a feedback platform for the community to directly engage with Premier Mokgosi, MECs, and local mayors. After visiting various service delivery sites, the leadership will meet with residents to discuss progress on ongoing projects and gather valuable input to improve future initiatives.

Collaborative Effort for Improved Service Delivery

The Premier will be joined by Members of the Executive Council (MECs) and local and district Executive Mayors as they collectively work towards enhancing the municipality’s infrastructure, ensuring consumer compliance, and promoting the coordinated delivery of essential services.

The Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded initiative is expected to significantly enhance the lives of Mamusa Local Municipality’s residents by improving their access to critical services, fostering community involvement, and driving forward the provincial government’s commitment to service delivery and sustainable development.