France Mediates Amid Rising Tensions in Eastern Congo

In a bid to curb escalating tensions, France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, is on a diplomatic mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. This endeavor comes on the heels of M23 rebels, supported by Rwandan forces, advancing into Goma.

The mission follows discussions between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Congolese and Rwandan counterparts, Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame. Barrot seeks to bolster mediation efforts ongoing in Luanda and Nairobi.

France has condemned the M23 offensive and called for an immediate withdrawal of both the rebels and Rwandan forces from Congolese territories, asserting the non-negotiable nature of the DRC's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)