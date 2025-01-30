Left Menu

France Mediates Amid Rising Tensions in Eastern Congo

France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, embarked on a diplomatic mission to the DRC and Rwanda to prevent conflict escalation after M23 rebels, backed by Rwandan troops, entered Goma. This initiative followed President Macron's talks with Presidents Tshisekedi and Kagame, supporting ongoing mediation efforts in Luanda and Nairobi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a bid to curb escalating tensions, France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, is on a diplomatic mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. This endeavor comes on the heels of M23 rebels, supported by Rwandan forces, advancing into Goma.

The mission follows discussions between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Congolese and Rwandan counterparts, Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame. Barrot seeks to bolster mediation efforts ongoing in Luanda and Nairobi.

France has condemned the M23 offensive and called for an immediate withdrawal of both the rebels and Rwandan forces from Congolese territories, asserting the non-negotiable nature of the DRC's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

