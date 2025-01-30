Allegation of Deception: IIT-Kanpur Analyst Accuses Colleague of Rape
A 24-year-old tribal analyst at IIT-Kanpur has accused her colleague of rape under the pretext of marriage. An FIR was filed, and the institute formed a team to investigate. The accused, yet to be arrested, denies the charges. Both parties work at the C3i Hub.
In a troubling development at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, a 24-year-old analyst has accused a colleague of rape under false promises of marriage, police reported on Thursday.
The woman, a member of the Scheduled Tribe community and working on a cyber security project, filed an FIR at Kalyanpur Police Station. A team from IIT-Kanpur is probing the matter, with her medical examination completed and her statement recorded.
IIT-Kanpur assures that allegations are handled seriously and promises due process. Both involved are employees of C3i Hub, seeking adherence to privacy during ongoing inquiries.
