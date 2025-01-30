Sweden's New Legislation to Combat Youth-Driven Gang Crime

Sweden is set to expedite new laws permitting police to employ electronic surveillance on minors amidst a surge of gang-related explosions in Stockholm, the prime minister announced.

The rise in gang violence, reportedly Europe's highest per capita, has led to over 30 bombings in Stockholm this month, mainly for extortion. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson acknowledged the lack of control over this violence after meeting with the Council Against Organised Crime.

The government plans to introduce legislation enabling electronic monitoring of minors' communications, aiming to curb the trend of youth involvement in these crimes, often organized via social media. Social platforms face criticism for not adequately protecting minors.

