Left Menu

Tibet Under Surveillance: The Rising Threat of Digital Crackdowns

Since 2021, China's clampdown in Tibet has intensified, with numerous arrests linked to phone and internet activity. The government targets those accused of storing 'banned content' or establishing foreign contacts. With strict surveillance measures, simple digital interactions have become perilous, as highlighted by Human Rights Watch's recent findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:32 IST
Tibet Under Surveillance: The Rising Threat of Digital Crackdowns
Representative Image (Photo/Human Rights Watch). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

China's government has ramped up efforts to control the Tibetan populace through intensified crackdowns since 2021, chiefly targeting those involved in phone and internet activities deemed politically sensitive. According to the Human Rights Watch, arrests have surged, primarily focusing on individuals accused of harboring 'banned content' or contacting foreign entities.

A recent report by Human Rights Watch reveals that more than 60 cases appear connected to increased surveillance, including mass phone searches and mandatory apps with inbuilt surveillance capabilities. The exact scale remains unclear due to the lack of official data, but the trend indicates heightened scrutiny and a stifling regulatory regime focusing on data and religious content.

Human Rights Watch's associate China director, Maya Wang, emphasized the new dangers, stating that basic digital interactions have become hazardous, with simple actions such as posting videos or contacting family abroad potentially leading to arrest or torture. For many Tibetans, phones once symbolized connection but now serve as state tracking devices, posing significant risks to personal freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025