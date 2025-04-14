Tibet Under Surveillance: The Rising Threat of Digital Crackdowns

China's government has ramped up efforts to control the Tibetan populace through intensified crackdowns since 2021, chiefly targeting those involved in phone and internet activities deemed politically sensitive. According to the Human Rights Watch, arrests have surged, primarily focusing on individuals accused of harboring 'banned content' or contacting foreign entities.

A recent report by Human Rights Watch reveals that more than 60 cases appear connected to increased surveillance, including mass phone searches and mandatory apps with inbuilt surveillance capabilities. The exact scale remains unclear due to the lack of official data, but the trend indicates heightened scrutiny and a stifling regulatory regime focusing on data and religious content.

Human Rights Watch's associate China director, Maya Wang, emphasized the new dangers, stating that basic digital interactions have become hazardous, with simple actions such as posting videos or contacting family abroad potentially leading to arrest or torture. For many Tibetans, phones once symbolized connection but now serve as state tracking devices, posing significant risks to personal freedoms.

