Lukas Martens Shatters 400m Freestyle Record in Stockholm

In a stunning display of athleticism, Olympic champion Lukas Martens of Germany shattered the men's 400-meter freestyle record at the Swim Open Stockholm. Martens clocked an impressive 3:39.96, breaking the elusive 3-minute, 40-second mark.

The previous record of 3:40.07 set by fellow German swimmer Paul Biedermann in 2009 remained unchallenged until Martens's groundbreaking performance. Notably, Biedermann's record was achieved using the now-banned 'super suits,' which stirred controversy during their time.

Martens, who also secured gold in the 400-meter freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a time of 3:41.78, continues to reaffirm his dominance in the swimming world.

(With inputs from agencies.)