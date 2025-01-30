Juvenile Justice: Unconventional Punishment for Minors

In a landmark decision, the juvenile court has issued a sentence to two minors, found guilty of vandalizing a liquor store in 2020, mandating them to perform community service. They are required to clean a government hospital's wards and kitchens for two years, without monetary compensation, highlighting an unconventional approach to juvenile justice.

The correctional order also includes a fine of Rs 10,000 each, issued by Judge Deepa Gurjar. The progress of the minors' community service will be overseen by the Chief Medical Health Officer, who is obligated to report their work hours and compliance to the court every three months, ensuring accountability and rehabilitation.

Their role in vandalizing a liquor shop, involving damage of property and theft, was substantiated by 25 witness statements. Although acquitted of robbery, the minors were held accountable for attack and vandalism. They are scheduled to appear in court again on February 10 to review their progress and adherence to the sentence.

