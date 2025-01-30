Left Menu

Supreme Court Eases Path for Ad-Hoc Judges to Clear Case Backlogs

The Supreme Court permits high courts to appoint ad-hoc judges to address a backlog of over 18 lakh criminal cases, modifying restrictions set in 2021. These appointments under Article 224A will involve retired high court judges who will work alongside sitting judges to expedite pending cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:26 IST
Supreme Court Eases Path for Ad-Hoc Judges to Clear Case Backlogs
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has authorized high courts to appoint ad-hoc judges in a bid to tackle an overwhelming backlog of criminal cases, now exceeding 18 lakh. This decision relaxes earlier restrictions laid down in a 2021 ruling concerning the appointment of such judges.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, determined that retired high court judges could be appointed to serve on the bench for two to three years, focusing on clearing this backlog. They emphasized the importance of flexibility by keeping certain conditions in abeyance.

These modifications allow for more than 10 per cent of a court's sanctioned strength to be filled as ad-hoc judges, who will collaborate with sitting judges on division benches to handle criminal appeals effectively. The bench has pledged to re-evaluate the process as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025