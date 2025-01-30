Supreme Court Eases Path for Ad-Hoc Judges to Clear Case Backlogs
The Supreme Court permits high courts to appoint ad-hoc judges to address a backlog of over 18 lakh criminal cases, modifying restrictions set in 2021. These appointments under Article 224A will involve retired high court judges who will work alongside sitting judges to expedite pending cases.
The Supreme Court has authorized high courts to appoint ad-hoc judges in a bid to tackle an overwhelming backlog of criminal cases, now exceeding 18 lakh. This decision relaxes earlier restrictions laid down in a 2021 ruling concerning the appointment of such judges.
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, determined that retired high court judges could be appointed to serve on the bench for two to three years, focusing on clearing this backlog. They emphasized the importance of flexibility by keeping certain conditions in abeyance.
These modifications allow for more than 10 per cent of a court's sanctioned strength to be filled as ad-hoc judges, who will collaborate with sitting judges on division benches to handle criminal appeals effectively. The bench has pledged to re-evaluate the process as needed.
