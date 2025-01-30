Major Burglaries Crackdown: Engineering Student Among Four Arrested

In a significant crackdown, law enforcement in Odisha's Ganjam district has apprehended four individuals, amongst whom is an engineering student, for their alleged involvement in a series of burglaries.

The police reported the recovery of valuables exceeding Rs 10 lakh, which included an assortment of electronics, gold ornaments, and cash.

Ongoing investigations suggest that the gang perpetrated at least nine burglaries, and authorities suspect their involvement in more such crimes in neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)