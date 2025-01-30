Left Menu

Major Burglaries Crackdown: Engineering Student Among Four Arrested

Four individuals, including an engineering student, have been arrested for a series of burglaries in Odisha's Ganjam district. Items worth over Rs 10 lakh, including gold ornaments, were seized. The police are continuing their search for other gang members suspected of committing further crimes in nearby districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, law enforcement in Odisha's Ganjam district has apprehended four individuals, amongst whom is an engineering student, for their alleged involvement in a series of burglaries.

The police reported the recovery of valuables exceeding Rs 10 lakh, which included an assortment of electronics, gold ornaments, and cash.

Ongoing investigations suggest that the gang perpetrated at least nine burglaries, and authorities suspect their involvement in more such crimes in neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

