Indian Railways Sets New Record: 364 Outward Trains Operated from Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya

In a historic feat, Indian Railways operated 364 outward trains from various stations in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya, facilitating the smooth return of millions of devotees who took a holy dip in the Sangam during Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. This marks a new record for the highest number of trains run in a single day during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Additionally, 77 inward trains were operated to bring pilgrims to Prayagraj, bringing the total train operations to 441 on this sacred occasion. Out of the 364 outward trains, 142 were regular services, while 222 were special trains dedicated to the Mahakumbh Mela.

Real-Time Monitoring & Coordination

Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing the media in New Delhi, emphasized the extensive logistical efforts undertaken to manage the massive crowd movement efficiently.

📍 Real-time monitoring: A war room at Rail Bhavan is overseeing train operations, ensuring seamless coordination between railway zones, state government, and mela authorities.

📍 Senior officials on duty: The Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, along with General Managers of three railway zones, are in direct contact with Mela authorities and state officials to facilitate safe passenger movement.

📍 Holding areas for passengers: Large waiting zones have been strategically set up for devotees before they proceed to railway stations. Authorities have urged pilgrims to follow all administrative instructions for a smooth and safe departure.

Zone-Wise Breakdown of Train Operations

🚉 North Central Railway: 280 trains (inward & outward) 🚉 North Eastern Railway: 73 trains 🚉 Northern Railway: 88 trains

🔹 Maha Kumbh Mela Special Trains: 🔹 North Central Railway: 157 trains 🔹 Northern Railway: 28 trains 🔹 North Eastern Railway: 37 trains

Scaling Up Operations for Maha Kumbh 2025

Indian Railways is committed to operating 360 special trains daily for the safe and comfortable return of pilgrims. Over the course of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025, the railways plans to run 13,450 trains, including: ✔ 10,028 regular services ✔ 3,400+ special trains

Thus far, more than 1,900 special trains have been successfully operated.

Route & Terminal Adjustments for Crowd Management

To optimize passenger movement, Indian Railways has: 🔄 Rerouted some trains to decongest busy routes 📍 Shifted terminal stations for select trains from Prayagraj to Subedarganj

Railway authorities have assured that all trains are running as per the planned schedule, with modifications implemented only to improve passenger experience.

With an unprecedented volume of devotees traveling for Maha Kumbh 2025, Indian Railways is showcasing remarkable operational efficiency, ensuring a safe, structured, and comfortable journey for all pilgrims. 🚆🙏